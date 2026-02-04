FAIFA: Tax Hike Will Harm Millions of Indian Tobacco Farmers

A new report by the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), developed with Artha Arbitrage Consulting LLP, warns that India’s revised tobacco tax regime, which took effect Feb. 1, could significantly disrupt the country’s flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco sector. The policy reintroduced central excise duties on cigarettes and raised the GST rate on tobacco products to 40% while removing the GST compensation cess, increasing the overall tax burden. The report estimates the changes could reduce FCV crop offtake by nearly 20% and eliminate approximately 2.6 million man-days of employment across farming and related supply chain activities. It also projects illicit cigarette consumption could rise by roughly 39%, potentially exceeding 46 billion sticks, as higher prices shift demand toward unregulated products, while ongoing tax disparities between FCV-based products and other tobacco categories continue to contribute to declining FCV acreage and grower participation.