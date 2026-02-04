Filtrona Acknowledged for Environmental Practices

Filtrona was awarded an EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability performance, placing the specialty filter manufacturer “in the top 5% of companies globally for environmental, social, and governance standards,” while also securing validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its greenhouse gas reduction goals. The company’s targets include cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 58% by 2030 and 95% by 2040, alongside reducing Scope 3 emissions by 63% by 2035 and 90% by 2050. Filtrona said the externally verified targets, developed using data from its nine global manufacturing sites, build on a previously reported 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and form part of broader ESG objectives, including expanded renewable energy use, supplier decarbonization initiatives, and increasing sustainable product development.