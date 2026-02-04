IKE Tech Invited to FDA Roundtable on PMTA Submissions

IKE Tech LLC has been invited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to participate in an invitation-only roundtable discussion with small electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) manufacturers focused on Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submissions. The news was announced by Ispire Technology, a founding partner of IKE Tech.

The February 10 forum, limited to 30 companies nationwide, is designed to gather direct industry feedback on the PMTA process, with IKE Tech selected to participate in the Manufacturing Controls panel examining operational challenges and compliance practices. The company is developing a blockchain-enabled, Bluetooth-based age-gating system intended to verify legal-age access at the point of use, which has been submitted as a component PMTA for an interoperable age-verification technology. The FDA session is expected to inform future regulatory guidance and potential refinements to the PMTA review framework.