Vietnam Sets Tobacco Import Quota at 79K Tons

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Circular No. 04/2026/TT-BCT setting the 2026 import tariff quota for raw tobacco at 79,199 tons, with the measure taking effect on March 15. The quota applies to raw tobacco under HS code 2401. It will be allocated through an import permit system to traders holding valid licenses for cigarette production or tobacco material processing, provided the imported material is used for domestic cigarette manufacturing. Allocation will be carried out in line with existing foreign trade management regulations, with permits issued under Decree No. 69/2018/ND-CP and Circular No. 12/2018/TT-BCT.