20M Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Thailand Raid

Thai authorities recently seized 20 million illicit cigarettes and arrested 14 suspects in a major smuggling crackdown in Hat Yai, Songkhla, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced. Officials confiscated more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes and 11 vehicles, estimating the operation prevented over 67 million baht ($2.1 million) in lost tax revenue, with potential penalties exceeding 1 billion baht ($31 million). Authorities said the products were prepared for nationwide distribution and noted survey data suggesting illicit cigarettes account for about 90.1% of the market in Songkhla, with most smuggled from neighboring countries.