Aussies Stop $700M in Illegal Nicotine Products at Border in Q2

Australian authorities intercepted illicit tobacco and vaping products representing an estimated AUD 1 billion ($700 million) in evaded duties during the second quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, according to the Australian Border Force (ABF). The agency seized more than 467 tons of illegal cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco through intensified offshore and domestic enforcement operations, alongside growing vape-related detections. Major seizures included 14.4 million cigarettes from China, 2.5 tons of molasses tobacco concealed in cargo, 52,800 vapes hidden in a shipment from Kuala Lumpur, and 5.4 million cigarettes in a falsely declared container from Poland.