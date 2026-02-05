Korean Insurer Appeals to Supreme Court in Tobacco Fight

South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) appealed to the Supreme Court in its ongoing lawsuit seeking to hold cigarette manufacturers liable for smoking-related healthcare costs, challenging an appellate ruling that rejected key liability claims. The NHIS argues the lower court erred in concluding that the health risks and addictive nature of smoking were widely understood in the 1960s and 1970s, contending that tobacco companies concealed scientific evidence and operated in a period of limited regulatory oversight. The case focuses on recovering medical expenses tied to smoking-related cancers, including lung and laryngeal cancers, with the insurer asserting that cigarette manufacturers knowingly sold harmful and addictive products without adequately disclosing risks. The NHIS is requesting a full Supreme Court bench review and public hearing, citing the case’s broad public health and financial implications.