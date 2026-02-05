PCA and Partners With Honduran Cigar Festival

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) announced a partnership with Honduras’ Festival del Puro y el Café, an annual event in Danlí, El Paraíso, a key hub for Honduran tobacco production. The agreement aims to expand international collaboration, increase visibility for PCA members and festival stakeholders, and strengthen engagement between retailers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts. The festival, launched in 2021, celebrates Honduras’ premium cigar and specialty coffee industries and has quickly grown into a major industry event.

Under the partnership, PCA will support festival branding and member awareness, while festival organizers will provide registration opportunities for PCA staff. PCA CEO Joshua Habursky said the agreement expands the association’s international partnerships following similar collaborations in Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic, reflecting Honduras’ growing influence in the global premium cigar sector.