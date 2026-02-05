Smuggling Convictions Upheld by Lithuanian Court

The Lithuanian Court of Appeal upheld convictions against two former Lithuanian customs officers and two Belarusian nationals for smuggling more than 3 million packs of Belarusian cigarettes into the country, confirming the lower court’s ruling and rejecting appeals. The case, investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, found the defendants operated as part of an organized criminal group that bypassed customs inspections using insider assistance, causing an estimated €10 million in damages. The court also upheld a civil claim requiring the defendants to repay more than €9.7 million, although total fines were reduced from €300,000 to about €266,000 following criminal code amendments. The defendants have three months to appeal to Lithuania’s Supreme Court before the ruling becomes final.