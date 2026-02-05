Vapes Increasingly Exploited by Drug Dealers in Indonesia

Police in Jakarta have arrested suspected distributors of etomidate, a substance increasingly linked to illicit vape products, during operations in West Jakarta and Tangerang City. Authorities detained a 37-year-old woman, where officers seized 45 packages of etomidate, which is classified as a Schedule II narcotic under Indonesia’s 2025 reclassification rules. Officials say the arrests reflect growing concern over the circulation of etomidate in e-cigarettes across Jakarta and surrounding areas, with investigations ongoing into distribution networks operating in residential locations.