DR Opens School for Tobacco Artisans

The National Institute of Technical and Vocational Training (INFOTEP), in partnership with the Association of Dominican Cigar Manufacturers (Procigar), has opened the Procigar–INFOTEP School of Tobacco Artisans in Tamboril, Santiago, to support workforce development in the Dominican premium cigar sector. The program will initially train 88 participants across four groups, each completing 135 hours of hands-on instruction covering cigar production processes, including leaf selection, blending, bunching, finishing, and quality control. The school, which accommodates 24 students per course with flexible scheduling, is intended to preserve craftsmanship, expand employment opportunities, and strengthen the Dominican Republic’s position in the global premium cigar market through public-private collaboration.