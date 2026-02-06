Plans to Toughen Vape Trade Licensing in Belarus

Belarus is preparing draft legislation to tighten licensing requirements for electronic cigarette and e-liquid trade, with the proposal expected to reach parliament in the first half of 2026. Officials considered both a full ban and stricter regulation, ultimately opting to maintain retail availability while limiting which entities can manufacture, import, and conduct wholesale distribution. President Aleksandr Lukashenko cited rising youth vaping rates as a key concern but warned that an outright ban could fuel illicit cross-border trade, particularly with Russia. Authorities said the new framework would introduce tougher retail licensing standards and stronger enforcement, following inspections that found roughly 70% of retail outlets selling non-compliant products. The proposal, developed by state food industry group Belgospishcheprom, would apply to both vaping devices and nicotine liquids as part of broader public health oversight.