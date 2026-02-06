TobaccoReporter logo

Universal Announces Quarterly Dividend

Universal Corporation

Universal Corporation announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, payable May 4, to shareholders of record as of April 15. The company, operating across more than 30 countries, said the dividend reflects its ongoing shareholder return strategy. Universal has more than a century of experience supplying agricultural products through an international network of farmers and partners, supported by integrated processing capabilities and sustainability-focused supply chain operations.

