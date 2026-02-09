Anti-Tobacco Group Alarmed that PMI, BAT Spending $40M on F1 Sponsorships

Anti-tobacco advocacy group STOP (Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products) is increasing scrutiny of nicotine brand marketing in Formula 1, arguing that partnerships between teams and companies linked to tobacco firms risk exposing younger audiences to nicotine products. The watchdog group claims the growing presence of products such as nicotine pouches and other smoke-free alternatives in motorsport sponsorship represents a regulatory gap that allows continued brand visibility despite historic restrictions on tobacco advertising.

STOP highlighted recent sponsorship activity believed to be a combined $40 million by Philip Morris’ Zyn nicotine pouch products on Ferrari race teams and BAT’s Velo brand appearing in F1 team partnerships. Jorge Alday, director of STOP at Vital Strategies, said the organization is concerned given Formula 1’s expanding and increasingly youthful global fanbase. The group is urging regulators and sports governing bodies to consider tighter oversight of nicotine product marketing in international sporting events, while industry stakeholders maintain that such products fall within existing legal frameworks governing reduced-risk or non-combustible nicotine alternatives.