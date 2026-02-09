Bangladesh Bans Tobacco Farming by River to Protect Fish

Bangladesh’s interim government halted tobacco cultivation in the Halda River basin in Manikchhari upazila, Khagrachhari district, in a move aimed at protecting the river’s biodiversity and fisheries resources. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock said coordinated efforts by local authorities and the Department of Fisheries ensured no tobacco was planted this year, following a notification last year banning cultivation in the basin due to concerns over pesticide use and water pollution. Authorities are now promoting alternative crops such as mustard, maize, and vegetables to support farmers while safeguarding the Halda River, which is Bangladesh’s only natural carp breeding ground and a designated fisheries heritage site.