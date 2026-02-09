Brother of Israel’s Security Chief Accused of Smuggling Cigarettes

Last week’s indictment against Bezalel Zini, brother of Shin Bet chief David Zini—the head of Israel’s security agency—has cast a spotlight on a sprawling tobacco smuggling network supplying the Gaza Strip, a trade that authorities say has expanded sharply during the past two years of war. Yigal Wynne, CEO of the Federation for Intellectual Property, said attempts to smuggle cigarettes into Israel and onward to Gaza have surged, driven by a sharp increase in truck traffic entering the enclave. Dozens of trucks carrying cigarettes, loose tobacco, hookah tobacco, and e-cigarettes are estimated to reach Gaza each month, often routed through the West Bank or the Palestinian Authority, where goods are stored and organized before being smuggled onward.

Wynne said the economics of the trade make it highly attractive to criminal and terrorist groups, noting that a single 40-foot container of cigarettes that costs smugglers $100,000 can be worth up to $10 million once sold in Gaza. Cigarettes sourced from Egypt or manufactured in the West Bank—particularly brands such as Capital and Imperial—are sold at price markups of as much as 80%, generating large cash revenues with relatively low legal risk compared with drugs or weapons. While current attention is focused on Gaza, Wynne warned that Israel’s domestic tobacco black market remains substantial, accounting for an estimated 20% of cigarette sales, underscoring broader challenges around illicit trade and enforcement.