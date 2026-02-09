CAPHRA Urges Review of FCTC Following U.S. WHO Exit

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is calling on governments across the region to reassess the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) following the United States’ withdrawal from the WHO and criticism of the agency from New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters. CAPHRA argues that while the FCTC formally recognizes harm reduction under Article 1(d), current policy implementation has not consistently supported reduced-risk alternatives such as vaping and nicotine pouches.

CAPHRA representatives say restrictions on safer nicotine products risk slowing smoking decline and expanding illicit markets. The group pointed to New Zealand’s smoking rate, which has fallen to 6.8%, as evidence that regulated harm reduction strategies can accelerate public health gains. CAPHRA is also urging greater transparency in FCTC Conference of the Parties proceedings and broader engagement with independent scientists and consumer groups, arguing that future tobacco control policy should be measured by reductions in smoking prevalence and disease outcomes rather than product bans.