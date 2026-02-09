TobaccoReporter logo

Dutch Looking to Raise Nicotine Age to 21

The Netherlands plans to raise the minimum legal age for purchasing nicotine products, including cigarettes and vapes, from 18 to 21 under a new coalition agreement between D66, VVD and CDA parties, reflecting growing concern over youth nicotine use, Euractiv reported. The proposal follows a 2025 government study showing 10% of Dutch 12-year-olds have tried vaping and nearly 40% of users aged 12–16 report addiction. The move aligns with a broader European trend, with Latvia already raising the age to 20, Ireland planning to increase the minimum to 21 by 2028 through its “smoke-free generation” strategy, and Finland considering similar changes as part of its 2030 nicotine-free target. Industry groups have criticized the Dutch proposal, arguing it restricts legal adults’ choices and could increase illicit trade and cross-border purchases, while public health advocates support the measure as part of efforts to reduce youth nicotine uptake.

