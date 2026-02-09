Dutch Looking to Raise Nicotine Age to 21

The Netherlands plans to raise the minimum legal age for purchasing nicotine products, including cigarettes and vapes, from 18 to 21 under a new coalition agreement between D66, VVD and CDA parties, reflecting growing concern over youth nicotine use, Euractiv reported. The proposal follows a 2025 government study showing 10% of Dutch 12-year-olds have tried vaping and nearly 40% of users aged 12–16 report addiction. The move aligns with a broader European trend, with Latvia already raising the age to 20, Ireland planning to increase the minimum to 21 by 2028 through its “smoke-free generation” strategy, and Finland considering similar changes as part of its 2030 nicotine-free target. Industry groups have criticized the Dutch proposal, arguing it restricts legal adults’ choices and could increase illicit trade and cross-border purchases, while public health advocates support the measure as part of efforts to reduce youth nicotine uptake.