FDA to Host Discussion on PMTAs Feb. 10

FDA issued a reminder today regarding the Federal Register notice (FRN) roundtable discussion it is hosting tomorrow (February 10) for small tobacco product manufacturers (fewer than 350 employees). The discussion aims to solicit input on premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) submissions for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products and will be held from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET.

The topics to be discussed will include certain components of ENDS PMTAs, such as product characterization, manufacturing controls, pharmacological profile (e.g., pharmacokinetic studies), studies of adult benefit (e.g., longitudinal cohort/randomized controlled trial (RCT) studies), and toxicological profile (e.g., estimated lifetime cancer risk).

FDA has also established a docket for public comment on this roundtable discussion. All electronic comments must be submitted on or before March 12. The regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of March 12.