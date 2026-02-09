Kyrgyzstan Tightening Hookah Laws

Kyrgyzstan opened public consultation on draft legislation that would tighten the regulation of hookah use by banning water pipes, shisha, and nargile in all public places. Under the proposal, hookah consumption would only be allowed in specially designated, licensed venues equipped with ventilation systems and restricted to adults aged 18 and over. The draft also amends the country’s licensing and permitting law, formally requiring businesses offering hookah services to obtain a dedicated operating license, marking a significant step toward stricter oversight of the sector.