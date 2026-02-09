Universal Appoints Diel as CFO

Universal Corporation appointed Steven S. Diel as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 1, succeeding Johan C. Kroner, who will remain with the company as a senior vice president through July 1, to support the transition. Diel, a Universal executive since 2018, brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, corporate development, and strategy, most recently serving as vice president and CFO of Universal Ingredients, and previously leading acquisitions totaling more than $350 million that helped establish the company’s ingredients segment. Chairman, president, and CEO Preston D. Wigner said Diel’s promotion reflects confidence in his financial leadership and strategic execution as Universal seeks to strengthen performance and drive long-term shareholder value.