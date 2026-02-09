Universal Posts Nine-Month, Q3 Results

Universal Corporation reported “solid results” for the nine months and third quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by continued strength in its tobacco operations despite softer overall volumes and headwinds in its ingredients business. Nine-month revenue declined 2% to $2.2 billion, and operating income fell 3% to $183 million, reflecting lower tobacco sales volumes and higher fixed costs, although customer demand for most tobacco styles remained firm and third-party processing volumes increased. Third-quarter revenue dropped 8% to $861 million, with operating income down 21% to $82 million, driven by reduced tobacco shipments and inventory write-downs, while the ingredients segment faced tariff pressures, weaker consumer-packaged-goods demand, and higher depreciation costs. The company also strengthened liquidity through a refinancing and expansion of its revolving credit facility and highlighted sustainability progress, including a significant increase in renewable electricity use and continued farmer engagement across its global supply chain.