$13M Illicit Vape Factory Uncovered in Russia

Russian authorities shut down an illegal vape liquid production workshop in the Moscow region. During 20 searches of residences, warehouses, and offices, police seized four production lines, 600,000 reusable vape devices, raw materials, and over 2 million rubles plus around $400,000, with a total product value estimated at about 1 billion rubles ($13 million). The operation reportedly ran nonstop, producing up to 75,000 units per shift, which were then distributed regionally or stored in warehouses.