Bangladesh Professionals Pushing Parliament for Tobacco Control

Leaders of several professional and business organizations in Bangladesh are urging the government to pass the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 into law during the first session of the 13th National Parliament, arguing that formal legislative approval is critical for effective enforcement. The call was made during a public health meeting in Dhaka organized by Dhaka Ahsania Mission, where speakers described the ordinance as a major step toward reducing tobacco-related illnesses and deaths. Officials emphasized that continued political support from the next elected government will be key to advancing the measure.

Citing Tobacco Atlas 2025 data, speakers said more than 21.3 million Bangladeshi adults use tobacco, and government representatives said Bangladesh generates about Tk40,000 crore ($3.6 billion) annually in tobacco revenue, but related costs surrounding healthcare, productivity losses, and premature deaths exceed Tk87,000 crore ($7.9 billion) each year.