BAT Extends Chair, Updates Board Movement

British American Tobacco will extend Chair Luc Jobin’s tenure by up to two years, allowing him to remain in the role until the company’s April 2028 annual general meeting (AGM) while the board continues its search for a successor. Jobin, who joined the board in 2017 and became chair in 2021, will continue to stand for annual re-election despite the extension exceeding the UK Corporate Governance Code’s nine-year tenure guideline. The company said the move ensures leadership continuity during its ongoing transformation, following a succession review led by senior independent director Holly Keller Koeppel and the nominations committee. Koeppel will step down after the 2026 AGM, with Karen Guerra set to assume the senior independent director role and oversee the ongoing chair succession process.