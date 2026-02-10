Estonian Groups Want Disposable Vapes Banned by 2027

A coalition of 50 organizations and school leaders, led by the Estonian Green Movement, submitted a public appeal to several Estonian government ministries calling for a nationwide ban on disposable e-cigarettes by 2027. The appeal, sent to the Ministries of Social Affairs, Climate, Economic Affairs and Communications, and Justice and Digital Affairs, argues that single-use vapes pose growing risks to youth health, contribute to nicotine addiction, and create significant environmental waste due to discarded batteries and plastics. The coalition also highlighted public backing for the measure, noting that a related initiative gathered more than 2,000 signatures by the end of 2025, and urged authorities to prohibit disposable devices while allowing stricter regulation of reusable alternatives.