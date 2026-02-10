PMI’s Colorado Zyn Factory Producing During Construction

Philip Morris International gave the media a look inside its $600 million Zyn nicotine pouch manufacturing plant in Aurora, Colorado, this week. The 150-acre facility, which began construction in late 2024 and is part of PMI’s U.S. smoke-free product expansion, is expected to create 500 jobs when fully operational in 2026. Despite ongoing infrastructure work and significant portions of the main building still under construction, the plant produced its first Zyn products in September 2025, which have already reached the market.