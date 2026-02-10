Qnovia Reports Positive Results in Phase 1 NRT Trial

Qnovia reported positive Phase 1 clinical results for RespiRx, a handheld inhalable nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) using a vibrating mesh nebulizer to deliver nicotine via a cool mist without combustion or heating. In a 2025 randomized crossover study involving 25 adult smokers, the device demonstrated cigarette-like nicotine absorption, reaching peak blood nicotine levels in about seven minutes while producing lower overall nicotine exposure than cigarettes and showing meaningful reductions in smoking cravings. No serious adverse events were reported, with only moderate cough noted. The technology aims to address limitations of traditional NRTs, which often deliver nicotine more slowly, and is being positioned as a potential new pharmaceutical smoking-cessation option pending further clinical testing and regulatory review.