South Korea Uses Post Office to Recycle Vapes

South Korea’s Postal Service launched a nationwide e-cigarette recycling program in partnership with Philip Morris Korea, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and the Environment Foundation. Consumers can place used e-cigarette devices in special postal collection bags and drop them at post office counters or mailboxes, after which the devices are sent to recycling companies for safe processing. The initiative, which also collects waste medicines and disposable coffee capsules, aims to reduce environmental pollution, improve recycling rates, and leverage the postal network to provide an accessible, nationwide resource recovery system.