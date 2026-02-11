Alliance One Tabbed N.C. Exporter of the Year

Alliance One North America, a subsidiary of Alliance One International, was named the 2026 Exporter of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services during the state’s Agricultural Development Forum. The award recognizes the company’s role in expanding global markets and exporting high-quality U.S. leaf tobacco while supporting the state’s agricultural economy. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler highlighted the company’s contribution to maintaining North Carolina’s tobacco legacy and global competitiveness.