DoF Says Illicits Threaten Philippines Fiscal Stability

Philippine finance officials are raising alarms over the growing impact of illicit cigarette trade, warning that smuggling is driving down tobacco excise tax revenues and threatening funding for public health programs. The Department of Finance (DoF) said tobacco tax collections fell 24% from P174.6 billion ($3 billion) in 2021 to P132.3 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2024, despite rising smoking rates, with Finance officials describing illegal tobacco as a direct threat to fiscal stability and healthcare financing.

Officials estimate the government may have lost up to P172 billion ($2.9 billion) in tobacco excise revenue between 2020 and 2025 due to smuggling, with illegal cigarettes accounting for roughly 20% of the market. Lawmakers and industry representatives said the price gap between legal packs, which sell for P125 to P200 ($2.13 to $3.40), and illicit packs priced as low as P30 ($0.51) is fueling demand, while also pointing to regulatory loopholes and misdeclaration of products as factors worsening the problem. Authorities are now considering measures including harmonizing vape tax rates, introducing minimum retail pricing, and strengthening coordination between regulatory agencies to curb illegal sales.