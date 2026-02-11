India ‘Illogical’ in Keeping Alternative Ban

India has ruled out easing its 2019 ban on e-cigarettes, confirming that the prohibition will continue to include heat-not-burn tobacco products. The Health Ministry said the government is not considering amendments to the law and remains committed to evidence-based tobacco control measures, reinforcing restrictions in one of the world’s largest cigarette markets, where more than 100 billion cigarettes are sold annually and tobacco use is blamed for over 1 million deaths each year.

The decision is a setback for Philip Morris International (PMI), which had lobbied Indian officials for years to allow its IQOS heated tobacco device, a move analysts viewed as a significant IQOS driver of future expansion. By maintaining the ban, according to Reuters, India effectively blocks PMI from introducing its flagship smoke-free product into a high-volume market that the company had hoped would support its long-term transition strategy.

In an interview with Reuters, Jacek Olczak, the firm’s chief executive, said he had engaged with various people in India, adding that it was “illogical” for the market to be closed to smoking alternatives such as heated tobacco and vapes, but not cigarettes.