Manufacturers Tell FDA They Need Benchmarks, Communication

During yesterday’s (Feb. 10) afternoon session of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “Roundtable on Premarket Tobacco Application Submissions for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Products,” Dr. Lynn Hull, acting senior science advisor in the Office of Science at FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), moderated the Pharmacological Panel along with the FDA’s supervisory pharmacologist in CTP’s Division of Individual Health Science, Dr. Carolina Ramôa.

Manufacturers warned that conducting studies has been prohibitively expensive and unpredictable without clear performance benchmarks. They also urged the FDA to allow greater use of modeling and data-bridging approaches, though regulators signaled that such alternatives would face strict validation requirements and may not replace product-specific clinical testing.

“How can we simplify and have more communication and lean more toward product characteristics to model and understand abuse liability?” Dr. Willie McKinney, founder and CEO of Mckinney Regulatory Sciences asked. “How do we have more meetings regardless of where our application is in the process to understand what you are currently thinking?”

The agency maintained that measuring nicotine delivery and addiction potential is essential when determining whether products meet public health standards, highlighting clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) data as the most reliable evidence.

“I absolutely understand where you’re coming from,” said Dr. Ramôa, “where you want to make it as efficient as possible, but understand where I’m coming from, where I have a duty to the American public to make sure I make the correct decision that does not impact them negatively.”