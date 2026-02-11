Michigan Gov Proposes Major Tobacco Tax Hikes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2026–27 budget proposal includes new and increased taxes on nicotine and tobacco products, imposing a 57% wholesale tax on vaping products and nicotine pouches, raising the tax on other tobacco products from 32% to 57%, and increasing the cigarette tax from $2 to $3 per pack. The measures are projected to generate about $232 million in additional annual revenue to support Medicaid, smoking cessation, and cancer prevention programs, and will be debated by state lawmakers in early 2026.