PCA and ProCigar Partner

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) and ProCigar announced a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening global collaboration within the premium cigar industry. The alliance will focus on supporting retailers, promoting premium cigar culture, expanding education initiatives across the supply chain, and enhancing international industry engagement between the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and other markets. As part of the partnership, ProCigar will return to exhibit at the PCA Trade Show, while a PCA delegation will attend the ProCigar Festival, reflecting efforts to deepen industry ties and jointly support promotional and educational programs.