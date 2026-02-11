Pyxus Reports Strong 3Q Results

Pyxus International reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net income of $16.9 million, with adjusted EBITDA holding steady at $80 million, as increased shipping volumes and third-party processing offset lower leaf product revenues. Quarterly sales fell to $655.8 million from $778.3 million a year earlier, largely due to shipment timing and lower average pricing in South America. The company reaffirmed full-year guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in net sales and $215 million to $235 million in adjusted EBITDA, while warning that strong global crop production could lead to oversupply heading into fiscal 2027.

Tobacco inventory at the end of the third quarter was $959.8 million, compared to $755.2 million at the same time last year, reflecting procurement of the larger current crops. Uncommitted inventory as a percentage of total processed tobacco remains unchanged from the prior year. At December 31, 2025, uncommitted inventory was $28 million, or 3.6%, of the $768.6 million in total processed inventory, compared to $21.9 million, or 3.6%, of total processed inventory of $603.3 million at December 31, 2024.