Alabama Advances Bill Extending Smoking Restrictions to Vapes

The Alabama House Health Committee has approved legislation that would expand the state’s indoor smoking restrictions to include vaping products. The bill, SB9, would incorporate electronic nicotine delivery systems under the Alabama Clean Indoor Air Act and rename the law the Vivian Davis Figures Clean Indoor Air Act in honor of the late state senator. Sponsored by Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) and carried in the House by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), the measure would prohibit the use of vape products in areas where traditional tobacco smoking is already banned. The bill previously passed the Senate and now advances to the full House for consideration.