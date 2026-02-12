BAT Signals Possible Job Cuts from AI Plan

British American Tobacco signaled potential job cuts as part of a new artificial intelligence-driven productivity initiative, while reporting higher annual profits fueled by strong performance from its Velo nicotine pouch. Interim finance chief Javed Iqbal said the program will focus on automation, data analytics, and operational simplification, though the extent of workforce reductions remains unclear. BAT reported adjusted earnings per share growth of 3.4%, with newer product revenue rising 7% for the year and reaching 18.2% of total sales. Velo has gained traction in the United States, becoming the second-largest nicotine pouch brand by market share behind Philip Morris International’s Zyn, supported by competitive pricing and higher nicotine strength offerings.

Despite momentum in smoke-free products, BAT continues to face regulatory and market headwinds, according to Reuters. The company said illicit vape products are weighing on Vuse performance, with U.S. vape sales expected to remain flat in 2026. Additionally, higher tobacco duties and expanding illicit trade in Australia, along with tax and pricing regulations in Bangladesh, contributed to a more than 7% decline in revenue across BAT’s Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region, limiting overall group revenue growth to 2.1% in 2025.