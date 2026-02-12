Charlie’s Holdings’ 25K-Puff Vape Cleared in Calif.

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. announced that California regulators have added its Virginia Tobacco 25K-puff SBX disposable vape to the state’s Unflavored Tobacco List (UTL), which, according to the company, makes it the first 25,000-puff vaping device authorized for legal sale in the state. The approval follows California’s strengthened flavor restrictions under Assembly Bill 3218, which requires that only products classified as unflavored and included on the UTL can be sold in the state. Company executives said the listing positions the SBX device to access California’s retail market while underscoring Charlie’s focus on regulatory compliance and youth-access prevention.