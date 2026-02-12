Cigarette Smuggling Dominating Hong Kong Customs

Cigarette trafficking made up roughly three-quarters of all smuggling investigations handled by Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department in 2025, as overall smuggling cases climbed 24% year over year to more than 38,000, the department reported. Authorities recorded over 29,000 cigarette-related cases, up 36%, leading to more than 28,000 arrests, while total seizures remained steady at about 600 million sticks.

Officials said organized networks increasingly used cross-border travelers — including attempts to conceal cigarettes in clothing, wheelchairs, and strollers — with a 41% rise in passengers exceeding the city’s duty-free limit of 19 cigarettes. Meanwhile, illicit drug cases declined 29% to 961, although total drug seizures increased 19% to 7.5 tons, and the estimated value of all seized smuggled goods reached HK$4.2 billion ($546 million).