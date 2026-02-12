Filtrona Certified as ‘Top Employer’ in Singapore and Indonesia

Filtrona has been named a Top Employer in Singapore and Indonesia by the Top Employers Institute, recognizing the company’s human resources practices and employee-focused culture. Singapore serves as Filtrona’s global headquarters, while Indonesia hosts its Innovation Centre in Surabaya, which coordinates global research and development. CEO Robert Pye said the recognition reflects the company’s commitment to fostering employee engagement, collaboration across regions, and talent development. Filtrona noted that the certification supports its broader strategy of investing in its workforce to drive innovation, operational excellence, and customer service as it expands globally.