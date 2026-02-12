Foreign Expansion Driving KT&G’s Success

In an interview with The Korea Times, KT&G credited expanding overseas operations with its recent financial success, with foreign sales passing domestic for the first time in the company’s history. The South Korean company has seen rapid international growth, with foreign subsidiary revenue rising 245% since 2020 and overseas cigarette volumes more than doubling. KT&G reported record annual sales of 6.5 trillion won ($4.5 billion) and operating profit of 1.35 trillion won in 2025.

Supported by 16 marketing and manufacturing hubs and five global production plants, KT&G said it plans to continue strengthening its global footprint and product portfolio, as investor interest grows and the company’s market value climbs.

“Our overseas bases were not established for short-term sales gains,” a KT&G official said. “They were built to create a sustainable global business structure for the long term, taking into account specific consumer demands across different regions.”