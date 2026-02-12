Imperial Partners with Capgemini to Boost Technology

Imperial Brands announced a long-term global partnership with technology and consulting firm Capgemini to support its 2030 strategy focused on strengthening consumer engagement, improving sales execution, and becoming a “more agile, data-driven business.” The collaboration will provide access to advanced analytics, AI tools, and technology services, with initial plans including consultations on transferring finance, procurement, and supply chain teams in Poland to Capgemini.

Imperial said the partnership is designed to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and support its transformation into a “stronger challenger brand,” with further updates expected at its half-year results in May.

“Our approach is about getting ever closer to our consumers and customers, focusing on our biggest opportunities and investing for agility,” said Lukas Paravicini, CEO of Imperial Brands. “Our new partnership with Capgemini will accelerate our development. It will deliver a step-up in our consumer insights and sales execution, improve our innovation capabilities, and free our people to focus on the activities which create most value.”