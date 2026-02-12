JT Reports Record Year with Revenue Up 13%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) reported record fiscal 2025 results, with revenue rising 13.4% to JPY 3.47 trillion ($22.6 billion) and adjusted operating profit increasing 21.5% to JPY 902.2 billion ($5.9 billion), driven largely by tobacco business growth and the acquisition of Vector Group. Profit climbed 188.9% to JPY 499.1 billion ($3.2 billion), while free cash flow rose to JPY 272.7 billion ($1.8 billion), and the company plans to pay an annual dividend of JPY 234 ($1.52) per share.

For fiscal 2026, JT forecasts continued growth, projecting revenue to increase 6.6% and adjusted operating profit to rise 7.9%, as it accelerates investment in heated tobacco products to complement its combustible cigarette portfolio and support long-term earnings expansion.

“These achievements are the outcome of the strategic investments we have actively pursued over the years,” said JT Group president and CEO Takehiko Tsutsui. “In our Business Plan 2026, we intend to accelerate investments in heated products with the aim of establishing them as the second pillar of profit growth, alongside combustibles, in future years. Furthermore, we are targeting high single digit growth at a [compound annual growth rate] in consolidated adjusted operating profit at constant FX, driven by the tobacco business.”