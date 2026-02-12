Momentum Driving BAT Confidence in 2026 Delivery

British American Tobacco reported “accelerating momentum” in 2025, driven by strong U.S. combustible sales and rapid growth of its Velo nicotine pouch brand, while total smokeless consumers rose to 34.1 million. The company said new category revenue returned to double-digit growth in the second half of the year and now accounts for 18.2% of total revenue, as BAT continues investing in products such as Vuse, glo and Velo to support long-term transformation.

BAT expects 2026 performance to fall at the lower end of its mid-term growth targets, projecting 3–5% revenue growth and 5–8% adjusted EPS growth amid continued investment and foreign exchange headwinds, while maintaining dividend increases and launching a £1.3 billion share buyback.

“Our U.S. business has delivered strong growth, mainly driven by sustained momentum in combustibles, resulting from our commercial actions and enhanced execution,” company CEO Tadeu Marroco said. “Our New Categories revenue is accelerating, returning to double-digit growth in H2, driven by strong Velo growth in all regions. We continue to prioritize accelerating growth in category contribution through investment in our most profitable markets.”