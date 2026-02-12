Singapore’s Tobacco Taxes Increase 20% Today

Beginning today (Feb. 12), Singapore is increasing tobacco excise duties by 20% across all tobacco products as part of Budget 2026 measures aimed at reducing smoking rates. Duties on cigarettes, cigars, and similar products will rise from S49.1 cents to S58.9 cents ($0.39 to $0.47) per stick, while taxes on smokeless tobacco and beedies will increase from S$378 per kg to S$454 per kg ($$299 to $359). Duties on unmanufactured and cut tobacco, as well as other tobacco refuse products, will rise from S$446 per kg to S$535 per kg ($352 to $423).

The move builds on earlier a 10% tax hike in 2018 and a 15% hike in 2023, and complements broader tobacco-control policies, including standardized packaging and expanded smoke-free public spaces. Singapore’s daily smoking rate has steadily declined, reaching a record low of 8.4% in 2024, according to government health survey data.