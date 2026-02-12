U.S. Vape Block on Imports Could Cut Illicits by a Third: BAT

A potential U.S. ban on imports of certain disposable e-cigarettes could reduce illegal vape sales by as much as one-third, according to British American Tobacco CEO Tadeu Marroco. BAT estimates unauthorized products, largely manufactured in China, account for roughly 70% of U.S. e-cigarette sales, undermining both regulated vape brands and traditional cigarette businesses. The company is pursuing two cases before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking to block imports of products that infringe its patents. An ITC judge previously recommended an exclusion order, with a final decision expected in March, followed by a 60-day presidential review.

“What we want to see in the US is a level playing field because in a level playing field, we know that we can win,” Marroco said.

Marroco cautioned that any market impact would likely be delayed due to existing supply chains and inventory levels, suggesting significant effects may not occur until 2027. He also indicated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could consider alternative regulatory approaches for e-cigarettes, potentially including flavored products, as the agency evaluates ways to streamline product authorization processes.