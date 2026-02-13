Nicotine Pouch Growth Drives Haypp’s 5% Sales Increase

Haypp Group reported strong global growth in nicotine pouches (NPs), with Q4 2025 volume up 28%, driven by the U.S. reintroduction of Zyn in September 2025 and accelerating growth in the UK. NPs now account for 67% of total volume, with FY25 volume up 13% year-over-year. U.S. consumer offtake rose approximately 35% in Q4 2025 and January 2026 volumes jumped 120% year-over-year, with new customer acquisition up over 250%. The company cited improved retention through localized teams, research, and consumer-focused initiatives, achieving an all-time high Net Promoter Score of 82. In the UK, Q4 2025 volume rose 73% and new customer growth reached 112%, accelerating to ~200% and ~125%, respectively, in January.

Looking ahead, Haypp anticipates regulatory changes in Austria will force an exit by mid-2026, though this market represents less than 1% of total sales. The company strengthened its U.S. infrastructure, increasing overhead by 29% to support Media and Insights and online growth initiatives. Leverage stood at 0.6x net debt/adjusted EBITDA at year-end, with inventory tactically increased ahead of January 2026 price hikes. Haypp’s Board reaffirmed 2028 targets: 18–25% annual revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.5% ±150 bps, and reinvestment of cash flows to support ongoing expansion in its core U.S. and UK markets while maintaining compliance as a competitive advantage.