PMI launches IQOS Iluma i One in the UK

Philip Morris Limited (UK) launched the Iluma I One, the latest addition to its IQOS Iluma heat-not-burn device range, which now includes the Iluma I, Iluma Prime, and Iluma I One. The I One uses the bladeless Smartcore Induction System to deliver tobacco flavor with 95% fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes and features a touchscreen, autostart, and Flex Puff technology for a personalized experience. The device works with TEREA tobacco sticks, including the new Pearls range, supporting PML’s strategy to provide adult smokers with satisfying, smoke-free alternatives and advance its “smoke-free future” mission in the UK.