Report: Cuba’s Festival del Habano ‘Potponed’

Although no official announcement has been made, Halfwheel is reporting that the 26th Festival del Habano is being postponed indefinitely amid worsening infrastructure conditions in Cuba. The postponement comes as Cuba grapples with severe fuel shortages and power disruptions that have impacted travel and tourism and led international air carriers to adjust flights to the island since U.S. military actions in Venezuela disrupted oil shipments to the island nation.

After weeks of speculation that the event would not take place as planned, and reports that Habanos S.A., the Cuban state-backed cigar monopoly behind the festival, was preparing a formal announcement describing it as a postponement (not a cancellation), Halfwheel is reporting that multiple distributors have confirmed the festival will not take place on the planned dates.

Cuba’s premier annual cigar industry event was scheduled for Feb. 23–27, expecting hundreds of international distributors, retailers, and enthusiasts for factory tours, seminars, and a high-profile events. The event has been held annually since 1999, with cancellations in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid-19.